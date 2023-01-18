As children across the shire gear up to return to the classroom, many families may feel a mix of excitement, relief and anxiety.
While the return to routine and structure can be welcome after a break, it can also be stressful and financially demanding, especially for families struggling to afford the necessary supplies and uniforms as the cost of living rises.
To support families, the NSW Government has introduced The Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers program, which provides 3 x $50 vouchers, totalling $150 per student.
Families can apply for the $150 in vouchers for each child who attends a primary, secondary school or home schooling in NSW in 2023. Applications are now open, and each voucher is valid until 30 June 2023. You can apply for vouchers at https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers.
The NSW Government also offers Before and After School Care vouchers. Families with children aged 4 to 13 years who attend a primary school in NSW can receive a $500 voucher per child to reduce the out-of-pocket costs of before and after-school care.
These vouchers must be redeemed before 31 January 2023 and must be used before 30 June 2023. To apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-basc-voucher.
The vouchers form part of the many cost-of-living support measures for families struggling to make ends meet and can help alleviate some of the financial pressure that can come with the start of a new school year.
Education is one of the NSW Government's highest priorities:
Since its election in 2011, it has built or upgraded more than 200 schools.
There are a further 118 new and upgraded schools currently in construction or design/planning stages, including at Cronulla High School ten new modern permanent learning spaces, a new canteen, new administration areas and upgraded student and staff amenities.
Education capital spending has increased by 273% (capital) and 85% (recurrent) since Labor's last budget.
The number of teachers has increased by 15% (compared with an 8% increase in student enrolment).
The NSW Government is also investing over $5.8 billion over ten years to introduce a universal pre-Kindergarten year for all children by 2030.
The NSW Government wants to make sure every child attending school has the best opportunity to set up for happy and productive lives.
