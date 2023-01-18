Sutherland Shire's tree-lined streets are a delight, but they also provide an ever present danger.
Caringbah GP, Dr Martin Jaffe, was driving along Mirral Road, Lilli Pilli about 6am on Saturday January 14 when he found the street completely blocked by a fallen large tree branch at the corner of Whites Avenue.
"It must just have happened because I appeared to be first on the scene," Dr Jaffe said.
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said, following a report to the council of large fallen tree limbs, staff had worked with local State Emergency Service crews to remove them and reopen the road to traffic.
"No residents were harmed as a result of this branch collapse and no other damage was observed onsite," he said.
"Council staff will conduct further investigations into the tree's overall condition and will take appropriate remedial action should any potential risks to residents or nearby properties be identified."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
