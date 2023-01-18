A six-storey apartment block is planned for a site occupied by two small homes next to Engadine Congregation Church.
The proposed project at 32-34 Waratah Road will continue the transformation of the area, zoned B3 Commercial Zone, with low density housing within it replaced by high-rise.
A development application (DA) lodged with Sutherland Shire Council proposes 34 one, two and three bedroom apartments with basement parking for 34 vehicles, plus six bicycle and two motorcycle spaces.
"The subject site is located within the north-western perimeter of the Engadine Commercial Core," the DA said.
"It is
anticipated that the area will continue to experience significant transformation in association with the land
zoning and prescribed height and FSR (floor space ratio) standards prescribed to the land.
"The immediate locality is currently characterised by low density single and two storey detached dwellings,
low rise commercial buildings, places of public worship and six storey residential flat building
developments.
"Over time land within the commercial core will be further redeveloped and buildings of a
substantially greater density and scale will take their place."
The DA said land within the area will be, and already has been, acquired and amalgamated, and existing low density within the precinct
will be demolished.
"In its place, a high-density format residential/mixed use development will emerge, thus
fundamentally altering the character of the area," the DA said.
The site is subject to a maximum building height of 20 metres under the Sutherland Shire LEP.
The DA is seeking to vary that by an up to nearly one metre in the south- south western corner, and up to 1.75 metres for the lift overrun.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
