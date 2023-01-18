St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

DA lodged for six-storey apartment block next to Engadine Congregational Church

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Photo montage showing the proposed new apartment block next to Engadine Congregational Church. Picture DA

A six-storey apartment block is planned for a site occupied by two small homes next to Engadine Congregation Church.

