Lifeline for Kogarah RSL Youth Club

The Kogarah RSL Youth Club has been thrown a financial lifeline by Club Kogarah.
The youth club was unable to afford its $3,600 a month rent for the Bexley Masonic Hall and was facing a homeless new year.
Club Kogarah has announced that it would pay the youth club's rent for the next year.
Club Kogarah chairman Christopher Blaxland-Walker and junior vice chairman Todd Dalton met with the RSL Youth Club treasurer Dean Sammut and youth club assistant secretary Suzanne O'Connor this week to announce the funding support.
"This definitely will be a lifeline," Mr Summut said. "We have a home."
The club has been providing activities for local children for 60 years.
It was originally housed in Colvin Hall, Kogarah for many years but had to move out in 2016 to make way for the redevelopment of the Kogarah RSL Club, now Club Kogarah.
After a temporary stay at the Shopfront Arts Co-op at Carlton, the youth club has been at the Bexley Masonic Hall for the past four years.
It had been financially supported by the Kogarah RSL Sub-branch, a separate entity to Club Kogarah.
But the RSL sub-branch was told by the RSL head office that it could no longer financially support the youth club as it was not a charity.
NSW RSL requires that all RSL youth clubs have to become incorporated.
The youth club has use of the Bexley Masonic Hall from Monday to Wednesday and has 67 members ranging in age from five-years to 18.
It also has a disability class for about seven children and a seniors activity group.
The youth club needs a large space to store its gymnastics equipment and was worried about having to disband if it could no longer find a premises.
Club Kogarah chairman Christopher Blaxland-Walker said, "There is an affinity with Club Kogarah and the youth club. We have had members of our board who have run the youth club in days gone.
"This is about doing the right thing by the kids and ensuring they can enjoy the youth club for years to come."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
