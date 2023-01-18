Fines for a range of minor driving offences will be waived for motorists with a three-year clean driving record if the Coalition is re-elected, Premier Dominic Perrotet has promised.
The commitment on Wednesday came a day after Labor promised drivers who remain infringement-free during a 12-month trial period will have one demerit point removed.
Mr Minns said NSW Labor would provide positive incentives for motorists to do the right thing.
"One death on our roads is one death too many," he said. "But after a number of deaths already recorded this holiday period, we need a new approach.
"It's time we put safety back at the centre of our road rules, not revenue raising.
"Under the Labor the rules are simple - drive safely, get a point back."
Mr Perrottet said, under the Coalition plan, from April 3 motorists with a three-year clean driving record would be able to apply to have the fine waived for low level offences including speeding offences under 10km/hr or driving in a bus or transit lane.
"School zone, heavy vehicle, red light, mobile phone and speeding offences above 10km per hour will not be eligible under the scheme given the serious safety risks involved," he said.
"The initiative strikes the right balance, recognising safe driving by providing the one-off waiver for the lowest range road offences.
"For those motorists who have a history of safe driving, this initiative will save them potentially hundreds of dollars if they commit a minor road offence."
In 2021, there were 227,500 fines issued for low level offences to motorists with a three year clean driving record, totalling $39.2 million in fines.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.