Leaders make competing election promises to reward drivers with good records

By Murray Trembath
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:35pm
Motorists with good driving records will be rewarded under promises made by Labor and the Coalition. Picture by John Veage

Fines for a range of minor driving offences will be waived for motorists with a three-year clean driving record if the Coalition is re-elected, Premier Dominic Perrotet has promised.

