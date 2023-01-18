St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Consultation opens on future of Hurstville Civic Precinct

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 19 2023 - 10:00am
Georges River Council has commenced public consultation on its Planning Proposal for the future redevelopment of the existing Hurstville Civic Precinct for a mix of civic, cultural, commercial and residential uses.

