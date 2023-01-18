Consultation opens on future of Hurstville Civic Precinct

Georges River Council has commenced public consultation on its Planning Proposal for the future redevelopment of the existing Hurstville Civic Precinct for a mix of civic, cultural, commercial and residential uses.
The Planning Proposal affects the land bounded by MacMahon Street, Park Road, Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville.
This includes the former Baptist Church at 4-6 Dora Street, Hurstville.
The Planning Proposal seeks to amend the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 (GRLEP 2021) by rezoning the site from part B4 Mixed Use under the GRLEP 2021 and part 3(b) (City Centre Business Zone) under the Hurstville Local Environmental Plan (HLEP) 1994 to B4 Mixed Use.
It would increase height controls on the site from 15m, 30m and 55m to 20m, 30m and 60m.
The Floor space ratio (FSR) would be increased from 3:1, 4:1 and 6:1 to 3:1, 5:1 and 7:1.
The land at 4-6 Dora Street from community to operational land to allow for its future development.
The heritage-listed Hurstville City Museum and Gallery would be retained and the civic component would include a library including Museum and Art Gallery display areas; a council customer service centre; 500 seat auditorium and function space, civic square, cafes and a range of recreation, relaxation or study areas.
There would be a public plaza fronting MacMahon Street and a pockewt park at Patrick Street.
A previous council report said that redevelopment of the site could provide up to 300 apartments in a mix of buildings ranging from three to 19-storeys.
The Civic Precinct Planning Proposal has been informed by comprehensive community consultation in 2015. A number of studies of the potential impacts of the proposed development have also been undertaken and the recommendations of these studies have informed the proposed planning controls.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "I am encouraging our community to take part in this important consultation to help shape the future of the Civic Precinct.
"To ensure the community benefits are delivered, the Proposal requires at least 50 per cent
of the site area to be public open space," Councillor Katris said.
At least 25 per cent of the floor area of the buildings on the site will also need to be for community uses and facilities and residential land use will be capped at 55 per cent of the floor area."
HAVE YOUR SAY
Community consultation opened on Wednesday 18 January 2023 to inform the community about the Planning Proposal and accompanying amendment to the development control plan.
The community are invited to have their say until Friday 17 February 2023.
For further information about the Hurstville Civic Precinct Planning Proposal, the accompanying development control plan, and to have your say, visit Georges River Council Your Say page.
Printed hard copies of the Planning Proposal and accompanying development control plan can be viewed 8.30am-5.00pm on weekdays at Georges River Civic Centre in Hurstville, and in the Hurstville and Clive James (Kogarah) Libraries during opening hours.
If the community wishes to make a written submission, they can do so online via the Your Say webpage, email or mail, quoting the reference number: "Hurstville Civic Precinct - SF22/7319".
Any verbal enquiries may be directed to Council's Strategic Planning Section on 9330 9437.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.