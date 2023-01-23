Whether navigating school for the first time or returning as an experienced parent, the start of a new school year will no doubt bring a combination of excitement and nerves to households in the coming weeks.
But with a little preparation, the process can be a whole lot of fun. In the Both house at Caringbah South, the kids are taking control.
Amelia, age five, is beginning Kindergarten at Our Lady Star of the Sea at Miranda, joining her eight year old brother Marcelo. Their mother Cecilia, is a teacher at Caringbah Public School, and is well versed on what to do in the lead-up to day one.
"The first thing she said at orientation was 'my mum is a teacher'. I was outed the moment she stepped in there," Mrs Both said.
It's a particularly meaningful time for the family because Marcelo was in the 'COVID-19 Kindy year', where the start of school was thwarted by disrupted learning.
"We missed a lot of community involvement because we couldn't go on school grounds with all the restrictions, so I feel now as parents we will feel like we belong again," Mrs Both said.
"I want to get inside the classroom and help with reading groups. I'm lucky that with my second child, I get to experience that."
She is confident Amelia will settle in well.
"She can be shy in unfamiliar territory, so I can imagine when she first starts she may be quiet, but she tells me she's going to make new friends," Mrs Both said.
"She loves singing, dancing, drawing and reading. She says 'mummy I want to be able to read the books."
But the mum-of-two says she will miss spending time with her daughter.
"There is some sadness because we used to spend two days together in the week and now she's going to spend more time with her teacher than with me," she said.
"But I'm excited for her, that she's going to get a bit more independence - she's ready for that, it's her time. Now all we need to do is break in the shoes."
The school mum's advice to new-to-the-playground scene parents is to prepare everything the night before, including the lunchbox.
"Have it all organised so it's not manic in the morning," she said. "Try to have a variety of things in the lunchbox. I do sneak in a 'sometimes food' as a treat. I also get them involved in making their sandwich - picking the ingredients from the supermarket, so they have a bit of control over what they're eating."
As for when the school bell rings at the end of the day, don't overwhelm the little ones, she said.
"When they get in the car, ask them one good thing that's happened to them during the day," Mrs Both said. "Some parents tend to ask 'did everything go ok?' or 'what did you do today?' - but you'll get nothing, or just 'I played'.
"Also keep in mind in Term 1, the Kindy kids are going to be exhausted when they get home so let them rest."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
