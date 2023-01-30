Recognising that the attendance level of male residents of IRT Peakhurst Retirement Village resident activities was low, Resident Chairman of the Village Residents and Friends Association, Lyndon Mitchell, took action.
He hosted a men's barbecue breakfast in 2022, with an initial meeting of eight men. With support from Banks MP David Coleman and Head of IRT Commercial - Retirement Living and Age Matters, Rob Bruce, the wheels started to turn in motion.
Then grew the Cobbers group, with numbers steadily growing to a regular monthly meeting attendance of up to 20 people. Attendees include not only village residents but also some members from the wider community.
"The name Cobbers was chosen from the definitive definition, 'a companion or friend' (often used as a form of address between men) - 'G'day cobbers'," Mr Mitchell said.
"Cobbers meet monthly to enjoy a cuppa with a chat, laugh, sharing of stories, lots of reminiscing and a little bit of friendly banter."
He said IRT Retirement Village Manager, Donna Thomson, has also encouraged the group and recognised the positive effects that the group has had on the life and mental health of village men.
My Mitchell, who also recently instigated a successful grant to install CCTV at the village, said a combination of two garages and three carports was made available by IRT management for the use of village residents including Cobbers.
"With the ongoing support and assistance of our Facilities Management department, donations from a range of suppliers and a Capacity Building Grant of $5500 from Georges River Council Community Grants Program, plans are well advanced for the buildings to be made into a fit for purpose village hub," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
