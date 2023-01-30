St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

IRT Peakhurst Cobbers men's shed grows in numbers

EK
By Eva Kolimar
January 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Chairman of the Village Residents and Friends Association, Lyndon Mitchell with fellow Cobbers members at IRT Peakhurst Retirement Village, with Oatley MP Mark Coure during his recent visit. Picture by Chris Lane

Recognising that the attendance level of male residents of IRT Peakhurst Retirement Village resident activities was low, Resident Chairman of the Village Residents and Friends Association, Lyndon Mitchell, took action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.