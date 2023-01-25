Carss Bush Park will be the perfect venue for Georges River Council's Australia Day festivities.
Families will have the chance to relax under the trees by the foreshore, take a swim in the waters of Kogarah Bay or sample the offerings of the multicultural food stalls.
Georges River Council is billing it as a picnic day and is encouraging residents to bring a blanket, a beach umbrella and plenty of sunscreen and kick back to enjoy a relaxing Aussie summer's afternoon.
The event will start at noon with big screen entertainment featuring Australian screen classics, as well as a broadcast of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
There will be food on offer from many stallholders and the day will include a program of children's activities.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said that the Australia Day event has attracted community members for over 25 years.
"We are very pleased to greet our community and celebrate Australia Day 2023 in a relaxed atmosphere this year," Councillor Katris said.
"The event will offer a more laid-back program in 2023. Community members will have the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere into the night, which concludes with spectacular fireworks display over Kogarah Bay at 9pm."
Australia Day 2023, Thursday 26 January. 12noon, stalls and big screen entertainment. 9pm fireworks.Carss Bush Park, Carwar Avenue, Carss Park
What to bring: A picnic blanket or portable seating
Cost: Free
