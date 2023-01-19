Viral gastro alert ahead of a return to school

Keep children experiencing gastroenteritis home from childcare services, vacation care and school. Children should not return until 48 hours have passed since their last symptom.

Wear gloves and a mask when cleaning up bodily fluids, including vomit.

Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and running water, particularly after changing nappies, assisting someone with diarrhoea and/or vomiting and before preparing food. Alcohol hand sanitiser is generally less effective than soap and water but can be used if these are not available.

Immediately and thoroughly clean contaminated surfaces with hot, soapy water and then disinfect the area using a household disinfectant. If possible, disinfect with a freshly made sodium hypochlorite (bleach) solution, prepared according to manufacturer's instructions.

Immediately remove and wash clothing or linen that may be contaminated with stool or vomit (use hot water and detergent).

Immunisation to prevent rotavirus infection is recommended and part of the childhood immunisation schedule. Immunisation is free for children under six months of age. The vaccine is given as two oral doses, at six weeks and four months of age, with completion of the course by 24 weeks of age.