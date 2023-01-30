It has been 25 years since the great Superleague ARL divide - created by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp following an unsuccessful attempt to purchase the pay television rights to rugby league in Australia.
The Cronulla Sharks were the first club to sign up - which ironically saved them because they were broke.
After years of legal battles the competition was played for a single season in 1997 alongside the rival ARL competition before the two merged in 1998 to form the National Rugby League (NRL) competition.
Sports Journalist Steve Mascord in his new book 'Two Tribes' said it was the most important year in rugby league history - but it's one the game wants you to forget.
"The advent of pay television in Australia enabled a dissatisfied faction within a booming Australian Rugby League to break away and form their own competition.
"When it was over, clubs disappeared, families were shattered and friendships ruined. Out of the ashes emerged the NRL."
At a recent book launch at Sharks at Kareela all the heavy hitting local identities turned up for a reunion to tell their war stories.
Peter Gow, Shane Richardson, Barry and Greg Pierce, David Gallop, former player Adam Ritson, manager Steve Gillis, Junior Leagues Paul Tubridy and marketing managers Michael McDonald and Scott Longmuir.
Cronulla Sharks then Football Manager Shane Richardson said that without Superleague the Sharks wouldn't be here today - and everyone agreed.
"The board made the decision to go in. We had a champion u21 team and we couldn't afford to keep them all, it was a no brainer."
Coach John Lang was quoted as saying: "There was one train leaving the station and we got on."
Sharks CEO Peter Gow said when Cronulla signed they had been in receivership three times.
"It was a good proposition for us, we didn't really have a choice - debt was our problem - it was liberating."
The club was also motivated by the perceived favouritism of the NSWRL administration towards the old famous clubs.
Greg Pierce said Superleague changed the whole mentality of how to run Rugby League and there was a consensus that in Superleague Cronulla had a voice.
"Before that we were ignored, and the game became more democratic - we finally got a say," Sharks former Chairman Barry Pierce said
"There was a famous meeting at Cronulla Leagues Club and the fans came along with us, we did it with them."
Adam Ritson and Aaron Raper were the only Sharks players who didn't sign up in the frantic race for players in the early onslaught.
Richo said: " At Cronulla we stuck together - the players made the decision to stick with their mates and the fans followed."
