Four frontline staff who work within the local health district have been named finalists in the 2022 NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards.
The South Eastern Sydney Local Health District employees were recognised for their exceptional dedication and achievements working within their fields.
The awards celebrate the outstanding impact allied health professionals have on patients in the community.
Local health districts could nominate one person from their district or network for each category. The winners of each category will receive $500 to go towards professional development opportunities.
Head of physiotherapy at St George Hospital, Susan Sellars, says one of the finalists, Sharlene Thurecht, who is up for Aboriginal Allied Health Professional of the Year, is highly respected by staff for her expertise in physiotherapy orthopaedics and trauma.
"She makes a positive difference to her patients, providing excellent care, with kindness and compassion," Ms Sellars said. "Sharlene is passionate about her role and is a reliable teacher, supervisor, and support of those around her."
Winners will be announced on February 23.
Finalists include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
