St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

South Eastern Sydney Local Health District finalists in 2022 NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 7:00am
St George Hospital physiotherapist Sharlene Thurecht is one of the finalists in the NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards. She is up for the Aboriginal Allied Health Professional of the Year. Picture supplied

Four frontline staff who work within the local health district have been named finalists in the 2022 NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

