St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Residential land values in Sutherland Shire rise by more than 13 per cent

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land values in the shire's C4 Environmental Living zones have performed particularly strongly. Picture by John Veage

Residential land values in Sutherland Shire have risen by 13.2 per cent in the last year, with properties in C4 Environmental Living zones recording particularly strong growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.