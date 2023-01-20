Residential land values in Sutherland Shire have risen by 13.2 per cent in the last year, with properties in C4 Environmental Living zones recording particularly strong growth.
Commercial land values rose 16.4 per cent, with 18.4 per cent for industrial land.
The NSW Valuer General released the figures as at July 1, 2022.
Land value is the value of the land only. It does not include the value of a home or other structure.
However, property sales are the most important factor considered in determining land values.
The new figures will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for the 2023-24 and will also be a factor in Sutherland Shire Council rates for the same period.
Council rates are updated every three years, and the shire is due for the adjustment.
Land values are one factor used by councils to calculate rates. Total rates revenue is pegged by the state government.
The rise in residential land values in the last 12 months is half the 25 per cent rise in the previous year at the height of the property boom, but the Valuer General's report said, overall, it was "a strong increase".
"This trend can be attributed to the ongoing demand for residential properties in the Sutherland local government area due to its desirable location, being close to coastal beaches and waterways, commercial centres, and transport services to the Sydney CBD," the report said.
"It has been driven by low interest rates and limited supply. This was especially evident in the localities of Barden Ridge, Caringbah South and Green Hills Beach for environmental living zoned properties which experienced higher increases.
"There was only a slight increase in land values for environmental living zoned properties in the locality of Woronora Heights due to market preference, with the locality being located slightly further from access to transport hubs such as train stations."
The report said movement in commercial land values could be attributed to the increase in demand for well-located properties with development potential and leased properties with secure income streams.
"This was led by the commercial core zoned properties in the business and retail centres of Miranda, Sutherland and Engadine, in conjunction with business park zoned properties around Caringbah.
"These properties displayed higher increases due to the limited supply of commercial properties within these established precincts and the proximity to services and commercial centres."
The report said the strong increase overall in industrial land values was due to properties being rezoned for residential development as well as the overall strong demand for industrial properties in the Greater Sydney Metropolitan industrial real estate market.
"This was evident in the locality of Kurnell which has a limited supply of industrial zoned land. Higher increases were shown for the heavy industrial zoned properties within the Kurnell oil refinery precinct, and the nearby smaller light industrial zoned allotments."
Further information:valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
