The NSW government has defended a $5-plus toll to travel an eight-kilometre section of Sydney's massive WestConnex motorway network.
Asked if that was too much for cash-strapped families to pay, Premier Dominic Perrottet said drivers didn't have to use the road.
"I back in motorways 100 per cent. Our government builds motorways," he said on Thursday during a visit to the WestConnex Motorway Control Centre in Sydney's west.
"This is transforming our city for our people ... (and) ... Western Sydney are the big winners out of this project.
"But ultimately, as well, you don't have to use the road - everyone is a winner - if you don't want to use the motorway you don't have to."
Passenger vehicles will pay $5.65 to use the new section of the tunnel, which is a distance-based calculation, capped at $10.47 across the entire 22km network.
Heavy vehicles will initially pay $16.95 to use the new section.
The Labor opposition has been pursuing road tolls as an election issue in the lead-up to the next state poll in March.
In 2021, the government announced a review of Sydney's tolling system.
But the premier on Thursday said that wasn't likely to be finalised until after the election.
The new extension to the WestConnex motorway will open on Friday, two months ahead of schedule.
The eight-kilometre underground tunnel links the M4 motorway at Haberfield and the M8 at St Peters in Sydney's inner west.
"Our strong, long-term economic plan has delivered a road project that will completely transform Western Sydney, helping people get home sooner and safer," Mr Perrottet said.
The tunnel will save motorists travelling from western Sydney to the domestic and international airport at Mascot up to 40 minutes and bypass 52 traffic lights.
"We are completely transforming the way Sydneysiders live, work and commute across their city, with over a quarter of a million motorists already using WestConnex every day," Mr Perrottet said.
Australian Associated Press
