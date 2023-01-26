Maintaining a strong leadership position during tough times is hard enough, but throw in an unexpected global health pandemic, and that feat becomes a lot more challenging.
There stepping up, was Vicki Manning, a Meritorious Award recipient in this year's Australia Day Honours.
As one of only 75 recipients of the Public Service Medal, Ms Manning indeed deserves praise, being recognised through her leadership in the NSW COVID-19 response.
The Connells Point resident is well known within the health sector in St George and Sutherland Shire. But her appointed role in March 2020 was no doubt the most significant - and indeed the one that earned her this latest merit.
Ms Manning had stepped into the position of Director Operations, State Health Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19.
Bringing 43 years of experience working in NSW Health, she adapted quickly to a fast-paced and ever-changing environment.
She collaboratively worked with fellow multi-sector agencies to manage the hotel quarantine and border restrictions arrangements, medical exemption processes, and established more than 450 testing clinics through public and private pathology providers across the state.
In the nomination process, Ms Manning was described as someone who brought empathy and a solution focus, while keeping people safe and informed.
The recipient said although it was an honour in her name, the award acknowledged the contribution that NSW health personnel made to the COVID-19 response.
"It took help to coordinate it. We were the lead agency working alongside the police as the combat agency, the Department of Communities and Justice, Sydney Aieport, hotel chains, NSW Treasury, as it was such a complex response that was required," she said.
"The quality of staff - even the non-health staff, stood up in an environment they hadn't worked in before, and that was absolutely amazing. They were committed to doing whatever they could do to help the COVID-19 cause.
"We just did what we had to do at the time - across very long days. The environment was evolving. We had teams screening people at the airport with often very little notice to public health orders. To be able to be part of that, we could see how well we worked together under very trying times. I was proud that NSW Health stood its ground."
Ms Manning said being part of the leadership team was a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
"I was lucky to be involved in that decision making level, and make a difference and contribution to how we were managing the pandemic," she said.
"We have laid foundations for the future, where we can respond with very sound systems in place."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
