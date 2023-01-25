Inspired by her family to become a nurse, Bardwell Park's Deborah Willcox always wanted to work and help make a difference in the field of health.
For following her instinct and passion, and striving towards leadership roles, she has received a Member of the Order (AM) in this year's Australia Day Honours for significant service to health administration, and to the community.
A total of 177 recipients received this honour across the nation in 2023.
Ms Willcox was most recently (2022) appointed the Deputy Secretary of Health System Strategy and Planning at the NSW Ministry of Health.
It's a new role, but it's not far from the dedicated work she has put into the health sector across the years.
She was Chief Executive of the Northern Sydney Local Health District, and the Director of Operations for the Sydney Local Health District.
Her roles in public health continued as the General Manager of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital from 2013-2015, and she was the Acting Director of Policy and Coordination in NSW Health from 2011-2012.
Ms Willcox managed and directed health reforms in corporate support and had a stint as the Director of Executive and Ministerial Services for NSW Health from 2007-2011.
She has chaired HOME Hospice, the Human Rights Committee, has been a Board Director at Assistance Dogs Australia (2001-2007) and is a member of the Law Society of NSW.
Also on the health front, she has been involved in the Schizophrenia Research Institute (formerly Neuroscience Institute of Schizophrenia and Allied Disorders).
"It is a privilege to work in public service, especially health," Ms Willcox said.
"I started my career as a nurse when my dad was dying of cancer. I worked for 15 years as a nurse, mostly in intensive care. I quickly developed a love of the public health system and have held roles in government, research, led hospitals and health services and most recently been appointed Deputy Secretary in NSW Health.
"I have never taken for granted the special place our hospitals and services hold in the community especially for the more vulnerable.
"I have worked alongside literally thousands of wonderful people in our health system. These staff, the patients and our community give me my energy and are the reason I am so very lucky.
"This award really acknowledges them. I of course owe this award to the unwavering love of family and friends especially my mum, sadly deceased and my husband Mike."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
