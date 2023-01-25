Never give up hope, and even if it seems too hard, keep pushing, would accurately describe Leanne Clarke's motto in life.
The Caringbah South mum and dedicated advocate for cancer awareness and research is living proof that a positive attitude and ongoing effort can surpass any obstacle.
For her continual efforts in pushing for greater awareness, driven by her family's journey, she has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to community health.
As one of 506 recipients of the OAM across Australia, Mrs Clarke's contributions were recognised on a national scale.
A psychologist who has assisted with submissions to government and other leading authorities, she has been Clinic Director of Southside Health and Wellbeing since 2001.
Passionate also about mental health, she was the inaugural chair of Allied and Community Health Council, South Eastern Sydney Medicare Locals and is a former director of Central and Eastern Sydney Allied Health Network.
Perhaps her most personally rewarding role is as advocate for Rare Cancers Australia, and a volunteer advisor for overseas therapy options at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
It is a cause close to her heart. Her husband Daniel was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. He travelled to the US in 2018 to undergo CAR-T therapy for non-hodgkin's lymphoma. One month later, scans showed the cancer was gone, and he went into remission.
Mrs Clarke said she was surprised to receive the accolade. "I feel so grateful, but it was so unexpected," she said. "When I first received the email from the Governor's General office I thought it was a scam."
Luckily she read on and actioned the offer. Mrs Clarke said Australia was still behind in being able to provide new cancer therapies.
"While we tend to view Australia's health system as innovative and world leading, the reality is that we are slow to adopt new therapies," she said.
"Bureaucratic processes, cost containment and failure to listen to the advice of expert clinicians means that patients miss out on the care they deserve - for some that means sub-optimal treatment and delayed recovery, for others it can literally be a death sentence.
"Over four years after receiving a terminal diagnosis, my husband is alive and well, is considered cured, and my children still have their dad. That would not have been possible if I was not in the privileged position of being a health professional with strong connections within the field and a background in health advocacy.
"From my perspective that is, quite simply, not OK. All Australians deserve access to world-leading, evidenced-based health care. no one should have to go to the other side of the world to access it."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
