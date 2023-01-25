St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Caringbah South's Leanne Clarke receives Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to community health in the 2023 Australia Day Honours

EK
By Eva Kolimar
January 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Clarke has been honoured for her service to community health. Picture by Chris Lane

Never give up hope, and even if it seems too hard, keep pushing, would accurately describe Leanne Clarke's motto in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.