Now here's a story with a happy ending.
Christine Jenkins, 78, of Sans Souci thought she was getting a new dog to be her companion. But it turned out to be a scam.
She saw an advertisement for a six-year-old pooch on WoodPetsAU (which has since been shut down). Problem was, that pup never existed. But it was too late - Mrs Jenkins had already paid the scammer $2500.
She has lived alone for the past 26 years and has had several dog as companions. She fell in love with the Cavoodle 'Milo', who supposedly belonged to a family with a terminal illness, but they could no longer look after him, the advertisement stated.
"I didn't know about pet scams and felt so stupid for not being more aware. I was in love with this dog and silly me, all reason went out of the window," Mrs Jenkins said. "I thought he was connected to a dog breeding farm. He asked me what dog I wanted and he said I've got the dog for you. He sent me photos."
It was only after she sent the money through bank transfer that she got a Facebook message from 'David' asking for more funds to cover a broken travel crate. That's when she realised she was duped.
"There's a big hole in my bank account now. I'm a pensioner. I don't have a lot of money," Mrs Jenkins said.
When Puppy Scam Awareness Australia heard about the unfortunate mishap, they posted about the scam in their Victims Support Group, and received a huge response from people wanting to donate a dog.
They organised a rescue dog, a small five kilogram Poodle, Max, from Burraboi in far western NSW, to be gifted to Mrs Jenkins, along with some donated doggy gifts from Presents for Paws.
"I was overwhelmed with the kindness, generosity and response of people - I was offered about eight different dogs, and it restored my faith in people a lot," Mrs Jenkins said.
"I've got a disability so I can't walk all that well with him but I've also got some very kind neighbours who offered to include Max in their walks."
Companion Animal Network Australia urges people to be wary of similar scams.
"The majority of pet rescue groups are run ethically by staff and volunteers who are dedicated and work hard to save animal lives," Chief Executive Trish Ennis said.
"But sadly, there is a rise in scam pet rescue groups targeting people who want to adopt from a shelter or rescue. Scammers are impersonating real animal shelters and rescue groups or posing as people who want to rehome an animal and tricking the public into adopting pets that don't exist."
The organisation partnered with Puppy Scam Awareness Australia (PSAA), a dedicated organisation that brings awareness about the thousands of pet scamming syndicates who prey on pet shoppers, helps puppy shoppers spot a scammer and assists those who have been scammed. PSAA also works to report and shut down scammers' online presence and helps victims try and get their money back.
"We are very concerned that pet rescue scams are on the rise," PSAA Founder Sandy Trujillo said.
"Sadly, many pet lovers are getting pulled into these online scams thinking they are legitimate and often take what scammers say at face value. There are hundreds of these pages on social media and the public are unaware of what the red flags are.
PSAA found that most Facebook pages titled 'rehoming and adoption' are fake.
"Genuine Australian pet rescue pages mainly use the word 'rescue', not 'rehoming' or 'adoption' which scammers tend to use. These scam pages always have cute puppy pictures, not older dogs that have been surrendered. That is the main difference," Ms Trujilo said.
She also recommends that people check if the rescue group is advertising in other places online and do a background check on the organisation and contact person.
With rescue groups, check the comments and where people commenting are located. If most are from Australia, then it's safe to assume it is real, she said.
Always speak to someone on the phone, she also suggested, as most Australian rescues have a website, contact and address details on their pages. Rescues will encourage you to view the animal in person and fill out application forms to see if you're an appropriate candidate to adopt an animal.
Also, be wary of closed social media groups. "I have noticed scammers have been creating closed groups called for rehoming or adoption. They have discovered these are harder to shut down. They will trick a person into thinking the group is for rescues but will post cute puppies in those groups to make customers want to buy them at very cheap prices," Ms Trujilo said.
Check that the adoption fee is reasonable. Scammers may ask high prices for puppies, in particular, under the guise of having 'rescued' them, she said.
Rescue groups/shelters usually have a mix of dogs of different ages. Be also wary of rescues with lots of purebred puppies and few or no adults/senior pets.
Rescue groups should provide paperwork from a vet clinic proving the animal is microchipped, vaccinated, de-sexed and health checked.
Check if the rescue group is a genuine non-profit organisation by looking them up on the website of the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission www.acnc.gov.au
