The St George and Sutherland 'Slayers' Women's Cricket Club are celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year with a February 11 gala dinner at Club Central.
The St George - Sutherland Women's Cricket Club was established in 2002 when the St George and Sutherland women's grade clubs merged, creating the Slayers.
The Slayers compete in the Sydney Cricket Association Women's competition and field a team in first, second and third grades, and the Brewer Shield under-17s teams in both Twenty 20 and limited-overs formats.
Despite their relatively young history as a club, the Slayers have been hugely successful, boasting ten club championships and over 25 premierships.
Many great women's players of recent time have worn the Slayers' colours including Rene Farrell (Australia), Nicola Carey (NSW), Erin Osborne (Australia), Leah Poulton (Australia), Beth Morgan (England), Kath Koschel (NSW) and Tahlia Wilson (NSW).
The Slayers former Kiwi International bowler Abbey Burrows said it is a more professional club competition than back in NZ.
"Its a unique club to be a part of and they take it a lot more seriously, I've made some good friends here."
The Women's Premier Cricket competition recommenced in round 12 last weekend following the Christmas break and the Slayers 1st Grade returned home with a victory over Northern Districts.
Their still undefeated third grade team, although pushed in their last round against UTS North Sydney, prevailed again on the weekend .
On Sunday the Slayers W1 won the toss and elected to bat under threat of rain with Jo Kelly and Rhiannon Dick weathering the good Parramatta attack until Kelly was run out on 18 before the game was abandoned .
Club captain Cailyn Fountain said she had been with the Slayers for 16 years and it's a great club.
"Being a joint club we get the best of both district's grounds," she said.
"The players are also really close friends - I joined when I was 15, I played for Ramsgate RSL in a boys team then I had to find a female club.
"Young female players now have a real pathway and can have a professional future in the game."
