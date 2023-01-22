St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

20 year celebration for joint venture

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 8:30am
The St George and Sutherland 'Slayers' Women's Cricket Club are celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year with a February 11 gala dinner at Club Central.

