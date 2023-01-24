St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

72 Glaisher Parade, Cronulla

January 25 2023 - 8:30am
Ultimate seaside lifestyle

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 72 Glaisher Parade, Cronulla
  • Auction: 10.30am February 18
  • Price Guide: $3.9-4.1m
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property
  • Contact: Melissa Hatheier 0419 213 146, Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: 10-10.30am January 28

Positioned perfectly at the tip of the sought-after South Cronulla peninsula this superbly renovated family home on idyllic Glaisher Parade is just steps from Salmon Haul and a stroll to the iconic rock pool at Oak Park and Sandshoes reef break.

