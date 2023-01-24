Ultimate seaside lifestyle

Positioned perfectly at the tip of the sought-after South Cronulla peninsula this superbly renovated family home on idyllic Glaisher Parade is just steps from Salmon Haul and a stroll to the iconic rock pool at Oak Park and Sandshoes reef break.
"The home has been expertly remodelled to celebrate a coveted position and views, lovingly designed to become as fresh and airy as its ocean surrounds," said agent Melissa Hatheier.
An idyllic floor plan has a dedicated level for parents including a large main bedroom, walk in robe, double full bath ensuite and French doors to a private courtyard. Meanwhile three additional bedrooms on the top level use a dedicated family bathroom.
The living spaces on two levels both allow for the ultimate in outdoor dining and entertaining where alfresco eating is an all-weather affair thanks to the covered balconies.
The kitchen is fully equipped with stone kitchen with induction cook top, high-end appliances, ample storage and an eat in island bench, along with European oak engineered floorboards in sandy tones and clean white cabinetry.
The heated mineral in-ground pool, manicured gardens and dedicated fire pit give a resort feel, and a double internal-access garage, under-house storage and ducted air-conditioning really tick all the boxes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.