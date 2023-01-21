Angelo's door to the past

A secret history printed in gold lettering on the back of an old door stored in the cellar of the Forest Inn Hotel at Bexley has opened a rare view to the suburb's past.
Forest Inn Hotel publican Angelo Elliott found the list printed on the door of an old electricity box in the main bar during renovations.
Printed inside in gold lettering is the name of the original licensees of the hotel going back to the day the pub opened as the Hotel Bexley on November 11, 1929.
Also listed are historical milestones such as the start of 10pm closing (1955), the start of television in Australia (1956), the introduction of the breathalyzer (1968), and the moon landing (1969).
Mr Elliott has been the publican since 1978 and in that time has seen many changes in Sydney in general and Bexley in particular.
"It was a typical Aussie working class hotel," he said. "The main bar was full of mums and dads. Mum would be doing the shopping and would drop in and pick up dad on the way home.
"We only had one beer on tap, Tooheys Old. We had 12 o'clock closing.
"Now we are open 24 hours. There's more choice but people drink less beer. We put in a smoking area. Now not as many people smoke.
"We are becoming more like the Eastern Suburbs. Real estate has become so expensive. New people are moving in. We have had to go upmarket with our bars.
"We have built a new bar which opened on January 21. It will have a pizzeria opening onto the street and will serve food inside the hotel."
The new outlet will be called Angelo's Gross Naso (Big Nose) Pizzeria, a name thought up by his grandkids.
"There will be a whisky wall with 30 year old whiskeys, a humidifier with Cuban cigars, a champagne fridge and a dance floor," Mr Elliot said.
"It is something that none of the other pubs or clubs around here are offering.
"A pub is a reflection of how things change and we have got to reflect," he said.
"The suits in the city have a drink after work and get the train home. I want to bring a little bit of the city into the suburbs. There's people with money who don't want to go into the city so we have got to be here for them."
Mr Elliott has more plans to keep pace with the changing market.
"I want to build a theatre out the back of the hotel. Perhaps 1,000 seats," he said.
"It will change the whole feel of the area. I want to do something good with the land. I don't want to build a block of flats. I want to leave the area better than I found it."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.