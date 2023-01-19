Labor has promised that, if its wins the state election in March, it will transfer Sydney Water-owned land on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
In November 2022, Sydney Water bowed to community pressure and scrapped plans for a housing subdivision of the land, which is in an area where there have been several koala sightings in the last few years.
The election pledge was made on Thursday when Opposition Leader Chris Minns, environment spokeswoman Penny Sharpe and Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart visited Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh to announce koala protection plans.
Ms Sharpe said, "Labor will transfer land owned by Sydney Water to National Parks and Wildlife Services to protect the corridor that's home to a recently discovered koala population".
"Labor will also assess all public land in the area to identify and find ways to protect wildlife corridors in the region linking Heathcote National Park, the Royal National Park, and Dharawal National Park," she said.
"Koalas in NSW are on the brink of extinction," Ms Sharpe said. "Finding the colony in Heathcote is a special opportunity to ensure they survive.
"Instead of selling off public hand for a quick buck, Labor will protect this corridor and look for other corridors that make sure that koalas are still living locally in the future."
Labor's state-wide policy includes creating an $80 million national park on the mid-north coast to conserve koala habitat and help save the species from extinction.
Mr Minns said the party would work with experts and stakeholders to develop he Great Koala National Park between Kempsey and Coffs Harbour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
