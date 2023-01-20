St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville firefighters take delivery of new Heavy Rescue Vehicle

January 20 2023 - 11:30am
Oatley MP Mark Coure with Hurstville firefighters with the new Rescue Vehicle (HRV).

The latest edition to the Fire and Rescue NSW fleet has arrived in Hurstville, providing local firefighters with a major capability boost.

