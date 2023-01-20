Hurstville firefighters take delivery of new Heavy Rescue Vehicle

The latest edition to the Fire and Rescue NSW fleet has arrived in Hurstville, providing local firefighters with a major capability boost.
The new $905,000 Heavy Rescue Vehicle (HRV) has been positioned at Hurstville to enhance emergency service coverage right across our local community.
Oatley MP Mark Coure visited Riverwood Fire Station to inspect the new vehicle which will be rotated throughout the area and saw first-hand the game-changing capabilities it brings to our community.
While at the station Mr Coure also had the opportunity to present local firefighters with their National Emergency Service Medals for their courageous actions during the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfires.
"Our firefighters are invaluable members of our local community and it is crucial that we provide them with the state-of-the-art tools they need to keep our community safe." Mr Coure said.
"This new HRV is part of the NSW Liberal National Government's $17 million investment in new trucks for Fire and Rescue NSW and it is fantastic to see that our local area will benefit from this significant investment to keep our community safe."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said in addition to the vehicle deployed to Hurstville, a second truck has been positioned at Regentville.
"These Heavy Rescue Vehicles are the most advanced type of rescue truck used by firefighting agencies anywhere in the world and are fitted out with large hydraulic tools, specialised air trolley and rope rescue equipment, a vehicle- mounted winch, inflatable flood rescue boats and search cameras," Ms Cooke said.
"These trucks are unlike any others in the Fire and Rescue NSW fleet and add a unique level of capability for our first responders."
The two Heavy Rescue Vehicles will be called to respond to high-pressure and dangerous rescue operations including building collapses, heavy vehicle\ crashes and large animal rescues.
