Extra, small-scale works for the benefit of local residents will be carried out, or considered, as part of the $40 million Linden Street, Sutherland upgrade.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said Transport for NSW said the move was in response to community and stakeholder feedback.
"Proposed extra improvements include rear-to-kerb parking and a footpath on the southern side of The Grand Parade between Oakwood Street and Tamar Street along with a raised pedestrian crossing on The Grand Parade near Oakwood Street," he said.
"We are also considering daytime weekend parking restrictions along Oakwood Street between The Grand Parade and Leonay Street, a mini roundabout at the intersection of Leonay Street and Oakwood Street, and footpaths on Galga Street and Oakwood Street connecting the existing footpaths on Linden Street and River Road."
Mr Evans said the improvements would coincide with work on the Linden Street upgrade and residents would be informed about timing ahead of construction starting.
Major work began in November 2022 with the closure of the left turn into Galga Street.
The project involves adding an extra lane to Linden Street in each direction between River Road and Leonay Street to keep traffic moving.
The corridor is used by up to 6000 motorists and 500 bus passengers per hour in peak periods.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
