An application to add eight new berths at Royal Motor Yacht Club Port Hacking' marina has been refused.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, in a unanimous decision, said it was "heavily swayed by community concerns regarding public access to the waterway and the balance of public versus private interests".
Sutherland Shire Council staff had recommended the development application (DA) for the marina expansion in Gunnamatta Bay and moving the fuelling area be supported.
The panel disagreed, saying "the existing marina already has the most substantial presence in the bay".
"The panel was not swayed by the argument about the minimum requirement for navigation as the bay itself represents a substantial public open space and amenity the worth of which, or impact upon which, cannot be evaluated by the measure of what is safe to navigate," the decision said.
"The panel notes a similar but slightly larger proposal was refused by the Land and Environment Court in 2008, with many of these reasons remaining relevant to this application.
"However, the main issue is the further intrusion of marina operations and private berths into [Gunnamatta] Bay."
The panel resolved to refuse the DA because of the "unacceptable impact on the public waterway from private marina operations" and the "impact on public recreational use of the bay was not adequately justified".
The DA said the principal purpose of the proposed modifications was to upgrade the marina with contemporary practices and services and current environmental and operational requirements.
Cronulla Sailing Club and Sailability, which gives children with a disability a sailing experience, were among those who objected to the DA.
Many submissions claimed the proposal would make the bay too narrow for the safe passage of vessels.
A typical submission said there was barely enough room at present for boats to pass safely, and the risk increased when the Cronulla-Bundeena ferry was running up and down the bay.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
