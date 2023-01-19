It looks like summer has once again abandoned the Cronulla beaches as rain and a cold easterly wind is causing havoc with the surfing conditions.
The news does get worse as the east-north-east devil wind is due to blow until Tuesday.
Todays 3-5ft south swell is also due to slowly decrease to a Sunday low of 2-3 ft before getting a little kick and getting back to shoulder height.
There are some good rips on the beach and I took todays pics at the Alley but there is also a good left at the Wall and the Dunnies with a 7.30 high tide probably the pick of the day.
I surfed almost alone at 6 am but there were a few surfers turning up including the whole Gosby family to get wet at 7-8 am.
It was also a good news week for the newest World Junior Champion Jarvis Earle who blew everyone away in California to get a start on the upcoming Challenger Series and get a crack at the World Tour.
The World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour season is set to kick off at the Billabong Pro Pipeline, at the iconic Banzai Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.
The Billabong Pro Pipeline holds a competition window from January 29 through February 10, 2023.
This highly anticipated event begins the ten-stop race towards the Rip Curl WSL Finals where the 2023 World Champions will be crowned. The stakes are even higher this year as Pipeline is also the first opportunity of the season for surfers to earn CT rankings points, which will determine who will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Former Cronulla surfer Connor O'Leary is back for his fourth year on tour after having a good crack last year finishing in the top ten in ninth place.
In breaking news Clyde Aikau has confirmed to Hawaii News Now that the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go.
The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition of the contest dedicated to the North Shore's legendary waterman.
Aikau says that conditions will be epic on Sunday with waves estimated to reach 30 feet and wind and wave directions will be just right.
