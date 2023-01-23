St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

LEGO Certified Store to open in Westfield Miranda on February 2

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
Jaxon Browne, five, of Engadine, at the LEGO pop-up attraction at Westfield Miranda during the school holidays. Picture by John Veage

The new LEGO Certified Store in Westfield Miranda will open at 9.30am on Thursday February 2.

