The new LEGO Certified Store in Westfield Miranda will open at 9.30am on Thursday February 2.
Situated on Level 3, the 215 square metre outlet will be the first in NSW to follow a new global format for LEGO Certified Stores, including signature digital and interactive features.
The new store was announced in November, but was not fitted out in time to capitalise on the school holidays.
Children were still able to get among the building blocks at a pop-up holiday attraction, LEGO Rebuild the World, at the Westfield centre last week.
Jaxon Browne, five, of Engadine, was among those having a ball.
"He is obsessed with LEGO," his mother Emma said.
"He has about 20 sets already and we have just bought a new one," she said.
Ms Browne said Jaxon was looking forward to the new store opening.
Ruby Joyce, four, was playing LEGO with her brothers Kieran, six, and Vincent, two.
Their mother Francisca said they had been to LEGO Certified store at Bondi Junction and were very pleased Miranda would soon have the same.
Matthew Robertson, Managing Director, Licensed Brands at Alquemie Group, a partner of LEGO Group, said the new custom-built store would "capitalise on the enduring appeal" of LEGO and "bring a world-class retail concept to Westfield Miranda".
The store was "designed to create an immersive world of LEGO bricks by blending unique digital and physical experiences, part of the LEGO Group's strategy to innovate as shoppers seek more personalised and interactive retail offerings".
Two years of customer research had found consumers were seeking opportunities to play, to customise retail experiences and to have fun, he said.
Scentre Group Regional Centre Experience Manager, Danii Ashton, said they were thrilled to share the first new global format store experience in NSW with customers.
"We know the store will be a big drawcard for the community as they seek out fun and interactive experiences for their families."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.