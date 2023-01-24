St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
25 Smarts Crescent, Burraneer

By Sutherland House of the Week
January 25 2023 - 9:00am
Bayside opportunity

6 BED | 3 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 25 Smarts Crescent, Burraneer
  • Auction: 5.30pm March 1
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Laura McKay 0409 450 600
  • Inspect: 10.15-10.45am Saturday

Experience a prized waterfront lifestyle and enjoy breathtaking water views from almost every room, captured over three spacious levels. This well-maintained family residence presents a rare opportunity that showcases an enviable waterfront position in a secluded location, offering glistening views of the desirable Gunnamatta Bay and boasting a desirable north-east aspect.

