Bayside opportunity

Experience a prized waterfront lifestyle and enjoy breathtaking water views from almost every room, captured over three spacious levels. This well-maintained family residence presents a rare opportunity that showcases an enviable waterfront position in a secluded location, offering glistening views of the desirable Gunnamatta Bay and boasting a desirable north-east aspect.
Located in a highly sought-after pocket of Burraneer, this home is only moments to local schools, cafes, bus transport and the marina.
The living and dining areas lead to a huge entertaining terrace and sparkling in-ground pool. On a premium block of 1,189 square metres, the tri-level design of the home features multiple living spaces and six bedrooms, providing enough space for a growing or established family.
The generous main bedroom holds an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, and one of the bedrooms works as self-contained accommodation with a private entrance, perfect for a teen retreat.
Found on the lower ground is a spacious rumpus room and sauna, whilst on the entry level you'll find a double automatic garage with ample off-street parking. This fantastic home boasts a separate home office, fireplace and air-conditioning and abundant storage throughout.
For boating enthusiasts, take advantage of a water frontage that includes a jetty and boat shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.