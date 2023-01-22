Talented Sharks half Braydon Trindall has signed a two-year contract extension with the Cronulla club.
Already contracted for 2023, the extra two-years will see Trindall remain at the Sharks until at least the end of the 2025 season.
A member of the premiership winning Jersey Flegg team of 2018, as well as the halfback for the Newtown Jets in their dual state and national championship season of 2019, the 23-year-old has since played 38 NRL games.
"I'm very happy to be extending with the club for a further two seasons," Trindall said. "I'm excited to keep learning and developing my game under Fitzy and the coaching staff.
"We are definitely heading in the right direction and I can't wait to keep building as a club over the next few years."
In announcing the contract extension, Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon while pleased with what Trindall had delivered at NRL level, saw plenty of improvement and upside in his young half for the seasons ahead.
"We are pleased Braydon has chosen to stay and further develop his career with the Sharks - his development in our squad has been steadily improving and we are very excited to see this continue.
"His team first attitude and cohesion with teammates he has spent a number of years with, is a crucial element moving forward."
Trindall played 15 NRL games in 2022 and 33 matches over two seasons, proving to be a quality half or five-eighth at the NRL level, as well as a dependable utility.
Also a handy goal kicker, Trindall has kicked 42 goals to go along with five tries in his 38 NRL games.
Originally from Wee Waa in NSW, Trindall moved to the Sunshine Coast to further his rugby league ambitions, representing Queensland in age competitions before making the move south, his NRL journey taking him to Canberra, before 18 yr old Trindall moved to the Sharks.
His signing adds to the Sharks depth and he is set to compete with Nicho Hynes, Matt Moylan and Niwhai Puru in the halves .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.