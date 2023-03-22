The 2023 theme of Harmony Week is 'everyone belongs', and Caringbah Public School showed its unified support for the event's celebration of diversity.
Harmony Week, which runs until March 26, signifies Australia's cultural heritage and the bringing together of people from different backgrounds.
Teaching children about inclusiveness and respect is an ongoing part of learning, but it was brought to life in bright orange hues at the primary school this week.
Harmony Week began with International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination - a day that called on the international community to step up its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.
Pupils and teachers hosted an entertaining assembly at Caringbah Public School, where they dressed in traditional clothing of their culture, sang I Am Australian in Auslan and danced the zorba. One of the teachers who is a World Irish Dance Champion, performed an Irish dance.
The school initiated a mini-leadership program with two neighbouring preschools, Little Darlings and Little Angels, with selected Year 5 and 6 pupils. The seniors taught their younger peers a Torres Strait Islander song taba naba.
Also among the guests were residents from Woolooware Shores independent living retirement village and Bay Breeze.
For lunch there was a variety of food organised by the P&C, with Chinese, Thai, Italian and modern Australian dishes among those on the menu.
Caringbah Public School teacher Cecilia Both, said the celebration was one of the most memorable for the school.
"It was probably one of the biggest events I've seen in the past few years with the community support," she said. "Connections were made across generations, and it gave children an awareness of cultures in their school.
"We asked them to put their hand up if they discovered something new about their peers, and it was also a journey of discovery for the school. One of our families is Muslim and is about to commence Ramadan.
"We are fortunate to have a big representation of our Indigenous students - about nine families. Some children who are not used to speaking as second language were pushed out of their boundaries and they did a multicultural welcome.
"One student's grandfather is from Gibraltar. When he heard the national anthem, he cried when he saw children carrying the flag."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
