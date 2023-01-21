If you're into your senior years and think your dancing days are done, think again.
The Sutherland Shire Folk Dance Group has issued an invitation for "a morning of fun and frolic" on February 7, as part of the NSW Seniors Festival (February 1-12).
The group says it's an opportunity for seniors to experience a different way of dancing - no partner necessary - by learning folk dances from around the world. They say the steps are easy to do, and provide great exercise for both mind and body.
SSFDG president, Corralynn Organ, says this is the first time folk dancing has been offered as an optional class during Seniors' Week for quite some time.
"The group offered it a few times in the early 1990s, but not since then, so it is about 20 years since we've arranged such an occasion and we are all looking forward to - hopefully - encouraging more people to join us, because it is so much fun," she said.
Ms Organ says there are no health issues that should prevent people from joining the class. Basically, she says, if you can walk you can dance - and the more you do it, the fitter you will be. She knows this to be true having started dancing six years ago after she retired.
"I love it. I enjoy the challenge of learning new dances and putting the steps to the beautiful music from around the world," she said. "At the same time, we are all having a laugh at ourselves as we master the dances. It's a lot of fun."
The folk dancing group started in June 1975, almost 50 years ago, with its very first public performance at the opening of Sutherland Entertainment Centre in 1976. There are now around 60 members, with three classes on offer every week.
However, the group is not confined just to its regular classes. There are workshops held with teachers visiting from overseas, as well as weekend camps - focussed on dancing, naturally - and plenty of other social events for members to get involved in.
Ms Organ says while the seniors' day is just for seniors to experience what folk dancing is all about, all ages are welcome at the group.
Proving that folk dancing is more than just fun and games, the group has been involved in a university study "Benefits of Dancing for Falls Prevention", which was aired on the ABC's 7.30 Report, and was also involved in two ABC TV reports on the health benefits of dancing.
Join the Sutherland Shire Folk Dance Group at the Sutherland Uniting Church Hall, at the corner of Flora and Merton Streets, from 10am to midday on February 7. There is no charge but bookings are recommended. Wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes.
Morning tea will be provided. For more information and bookings, ring Corralynn Organ on 0422 155 349 or email Kaye on okaye@optusnet.com.au
