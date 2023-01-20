St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor's plan to improve road safety

January 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Labor leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

It is time we put safety back at the centre of our road rules, not revenue raising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.