St George Matters with Chris Minns: NSW Labor's plan to improve road safety

It is time we put safety back at the centre of our road rules, not revenue raising.
That's why NSW Labor has proposed changes to the State's demerit scheme. Changes which reward and incentivise safe drivers.
Under my new proposal, drivers who do not receive an infringement during the twelve-month trial period will be rewarded with the removal of a demerit point.
This is a way to give something back to good NSW motorists. For years drivers in this State have been slugged for low range speeding offences after the Liberal Government decided to remove speed camera warning signs.
The latest data supports this showing revenue earned from low range speeding offences has jumped from $4 million in 2020 to $40 million in 2022 after speed camera warning signs were removed. The result was more than 600,000 drivers paid more than $80 million in fines for low range speeding offences.
Motorists reported speed cameras being placed at the bottom of hills, or where roads transition from a higher speed limit to a lower one, to unfairly catch out drivers. This was clearly done by the Liberal Government to raise revenue, not to keep the people using our roads safe.
Motorists also tell me they had never received a traffic infringement until the Liberal Government implemented its secret speed camera scheme.
In the end the public outcry was so loud the Government was forced into a humiliating backdown.
The approach of NSW Labor is simple - improve safety on our roads by encouraging motorists to do the right thing and drive safely.
This will be achieved through a combination of the existing demerit point scheme with the new incentive of giving drivers one point back if they do the right thing.
