Strong increases in land values for Bayside and Georges River local government areas

The Bayside property market has shown a strong increase in for residential, commercial land values between July 2021 and July 2022.and a "very strong increase" for industrial land in figures released by the NSW Valuer General.
Land value is the value of the land only and does not include the value of a home or other structure. Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.
Land value trends for the Bayside local government area showed a 12.5 per cent increase in residential zones between 1 July, 2021 and 1 July 2022.
Total land value for residential zones for the LGA increased from $41,987,959,013 to $47,254,361,133.
"This trend can be attributed to the ongoing demand for residential properties in the local government area due to its desirable location, being close to coastal beaches and waterways, commercial centres, and transport services to the Sydney CBD. It has been driven by low interest rates and limited supply," the Valuer General's report stated.
"There are some slight increases in localities with a higher proportion of public housing and limited sales activity (particulary in the eastern side of the LGA). The land values of some high residential density properties have shown a slight increase due to less demand for these sites."
Commercial property zones for the Bayside LGA the showed a 22.8 per cent increase over the same period.
Total value of commercial zoned property increased from $3,699,123,630 to $4,542,197,430.
Industrial land value increased by 27.5 per cent from $3,061,769,020 to $3,902,072,410.
"The strong increase for commercial land values can be attributed to good demand for well-located properties with development potential and leased properties with secure income streams," the report stated.
"The very strong increase for industrial land values can be attributed to the limited supply of industrial zoned land across Metropolitan Sydney which has created tight market conditions."
There was a strong increase in residential land values in the Georges River local government area between July 2021 and July 2022.
"This trend can be attributed to the ongoing demand for residential properties in the Georges River locality due to its desirable location, being close to commercial centres, health and recreational facilities, transport services and distance to the Sydney central business district" according to the Valuer General's report.
In the Georges River local government area residential land value trends for 1 July, 2021 to 1 July, 2022 increased by 10.1 per cent, from $42,541,989,850 to $46,838,438,870.
Commercial land value trends increased by 11.4 per cent from $1,499,187,400 to $1,669,861,400.
Industrial land values increased 21.1 per cent form $876,954,570 to $1,062,155,600.
The new land values will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for the 2023 land tax year. Registered land tax clients will receive their land tax assessment from Revenue NSW from January 2023.
Councils receive new land values for rating at least every three years. Land values are one factor used by councils to calculate rates. All councils have been issued with the 1 July 2022 land values.
Landholders will receive a Notice of Valuation showing their land value before it is used by council for rating. Notices will be issued from January 2023. This gives landholders time to consider their land value.
The latest land values for all properties in NSW are available on the Valuer General NSW website, along with information on trends, medians and typical land values for each local government area.
Visit www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au for more information.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
