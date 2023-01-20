St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Strong increases in land values for Bayside and Georges River local government areas

By Jim Gainsford
January 21 2023 - 8:30am
Residential land value trends for the Bayside local government area showed a 12.5 per cent increase and 10.1 per cent for Georges River between 1 July, 2021 and 1 July 2022.

The Bayside property market has shown a strong increase in for residential, commercial land values between July 2021 and July 2022.and a "very strong increase" for industrial land in figures released by the NSW Valuer General.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

