Popular parent groups that ceased in-person sessions for almost three years because of COVID-19 will return to normal, but not until later this year.
The Child, Youth and Family Services within the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) moved to online sessions in April 2020 to minimise COVID-19 transmission risk to families.
The groups offer social support for parents in the first three months of having a baby. The online sessions gives them the opportunity to connect with other families and learn about their baby.
But when the service promoted its return on its Facebook page, St George and Sutherland Child and Family Health Nursing, people were less than thrilled.
Parents, a mixture of first-time mothers and those who already had other children, vented their disappointment at the decision to continue offering only virtual sessions.
"It should be re-considered, especially in the first three months," Katie Mullard said.
"Online was terrible although back then I understood why they did it," Erin Venticinque said. "Now there's really no excuse."
"I'll always be sad about missing that opportunity to really connect to other mums going through similar things in those early days. Online just doesn't cut it for building a community, unfortunately," Victoria Campbell said.
"Face-to-face helps mums so much more and gets them out of the house and connected," Ally Susan said.
"Virtual groups aren't very supportive, especially for people struggling with mental health concerns after having a baby," another mother said.
The service suggested parents explored the option of local playgroups in the meantime.
"Playgroup isn't the same as heading into the clinic with maternal health nurses providing support in those crucial early weeks - it's not an adequate substitute," Nicolle Stuart said.
A spokeswoman for SESLHD said is it working towards reinstating face-to-face groups.
"We acknowledge individual families have different needs and our aim is to make both virtual and face to face parent group options available to local families in mid-2023," she said.
