NRL season looming large

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 9:00am
Jayden Sullivan

Dragons utility Jayden Sullivan has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during pre-season training last week and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

