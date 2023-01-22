Dragons utility Jayden Sullivan has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during pre-season training last week and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.
Sullivan is likely to miss the club's first pre-season trial against St Helens on February 11 but remains a chance to face the Rabbitohs in the annual Charity Shield.
St George Illawarra suffered a double blow after Sullivan's hamstring injury with playmaker Talatau Amone stood down by the NRL after being charged following an alleged incident in 2022.
The NRL subsequently announced the 20-year-old five-eighth would be stood down under the game's no-fault stand-down policy, as he fights a charge of causing reckless grievous bodily harm in company.
"The NRL has advised the St George Illawarra Dragons that Talatau Junior Amone is subject to the mandatory no-fault stand-down condition under the NRL rules," a NRL statement said.
"Under the condition, the player is not permitted to participate as a player in the NRL competition or any related, representative or other competition or pre-season trial match."
The club said they will continue to provide support for all parties concerned.
Amone had been training with the Dragons since returning from last year's end-of-season World Cup.
Their front rower Francis Molo is also still on the sidelines after being sent off for a high tackle on Titans centre Patrick Herbert last season and won't be back until round three.
In some more positive news St George Illawarra have confirmed the signing of former Tongan international Ben Murdoch-Masila on a two-year deal.
Murdoch-Masila, who was released from the final year of his contract with the Warriors, will join the Dragons for the 2023 and 2024 NRL seasons.
"Ben is a quality player with great experience and he certainly provides what we have been looking to build within our forward pack," said Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran.
