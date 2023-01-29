St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Engadine resident Alma celebrates her 100th birthday in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
January 30 2023 - 10:30am
Alma of Engadine is turning 100 on March 17. Picture supplied

March 17 will be quite a special day for Alma, of Engadine. She is turning 100 years old.

