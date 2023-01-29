March 17 will be quite a special day for Alma, of Engadine. She is turning 100 years old.
Alma leads four generations of her family, with four children, nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She recently read a speech at her great granddaughter's wedding this year.
Alma is still living at home. She continues to have a sharp mind and is always up for a good conversation, sharing her tips on reaching this milestone with people she meets on the streets.
She enjoys days out in her community, including trips to Cronulla beach, Miranda Westfield, Bunnings and Flower Power.
Alma has been, and continues to be a big supporter of animals, particularly cats, where she has spent endless hours knitting items to raise money for raffles to help animals in need.
She recently lost her beloved Becky, age 12, a stray tabby cat she rescued. Alma is now in the process of talking her two daughters, Carol and Glenys into getting another rescue tabby cat.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
