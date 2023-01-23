St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire's citizenship ceremony and awards to be part of Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
Australia Day celebrations in Cronulla Park. Picture by John Veage

Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla this year will for the first time include a citizenship ceremony and the announcement of Sutherland Shire's Citizen of the Year and category winners.

