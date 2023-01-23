Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla this year will for the first time include a citizenship ceremony and the announcement of Sutherland Shire's Citizen of the Year and category winners.
The two events will be held together in Cronulla Park, starting at 10am, and the entire proceedings are expected to take about an hour.
The ceremony will start with 100 shire residents, drawn from 28 different countries, taking the oath of allegiance to become Australian citizens.
The new citizens will stand in the park and swear the oath together, continuing the COVID-safe practice of the last two years.
The countries from which the new citizens come include Brazil, Czechia, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, Venezuela and Zimbabwe and many others.
Immediately after the citizenship event, the shire's Citizen of the Year and category winners will be announced and invited on stage.
Sutherland Shire Council expects there will be a good crowd on hand, including many who have no one involved, but want to show support.
The citizenship ceremony has traditionally been held at Sutherland Entertainment Centre, but was moved to Hazelhurst Arts Centre for the last two years.
The Citizen of the Year have up until now been presented at a function before Christmas.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who will officiate, said staging the events in Cronulla Park provided the opportunity for more people to see them, and in a "stunning" location.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for our residents to see first hand what a significant moment this is for our new Australian citizens and to make sure they feel like a welcome part of our community as they make this commitment," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
