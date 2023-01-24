St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Italia's new chapter

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 24 2023 - 2:30pm
The landmark Bexley property ''Italia', home of the Macinante family for five generations, is being offered for sale for the first time in 130 years.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

