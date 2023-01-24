The landmark Bexley property ''Italia', home of the Macinante family for five generations, is being offered for sale for the first time in 130 years.
Situated on Harrow Road, the property offers sweeping district views and a glimpse of the past and a more gracious time.
Italia was built in 1889 by an Italian marble mason who lavished his skills on the grand interiors.
But after a couple of years he grew homesick for Italy and sold it to the Macinante family who have lived there since.
The home is currently owned by Adelina Macinante, 95, who is well-known in the area as the former owner of La Macinante Chemist in Engadine.
Her great-niece, Kylie, who lives in the house with her young family, said that Adelina feels it is time to move on, secure in the knowledge that the property is heritage-listed and can't be demolished.
Kylie took The Leader on a tour of the house which has grand reception rooms, five bedrooms, high ceilings, leadlight windows,a wraparound verandah and spacious lawns.
Adelina never married but took over raising her brother, Bartholomew's four children when he died at an early age.
Those children included Kylie's mother, Catherine. Kylie grew up in the house and witnessed a lifestyle and hospitality long gone.
"Aunty has always had the door open for anyone who wanted to stay," Kylie said. "You didn't have to be blood-relations. Everyone was welcome. It wasn't just about family. It's been a meeting place for people.
"There's so much history here. Back in the day we had a maid and a live-in gardener.
"Every room has its own personality and story. One room was a smoking lounge. The bathroom has a carved marble bathtub made by the orginal Italian master mason.
"Auntie's goal was to pass her home down from generation to generation, but now she feels it's time to move on," Kylie said.
"Selling the house is a milestone for the family and for the area."
Kylie said living in 'Italia' will have many advantages for its new owners.
"You can have your own personal space and we are talking about substantial space.
"The lounge room can be divided into three separate rooms.
"The long hallway with its marble floor is great when you have young children who love to run up and down.
"Everyone driving past knows the house. It's a landmark."
"The house isn't just a place.
"It's a magical feeling.
"This home has been our sanctuary, our safe space.
"It has binded our family and our dear friends together."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
