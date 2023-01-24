Gaming industry whistleblower, Troy Stolz is challenging Chris Minns by running as an independent candidate in the seat of Kogarah.
Mr Stolz is a former compliance auditor for ClubsNSW and its Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing manager.
He supports the introduction of a cashless gaming card and describes Mr Minn's idea of a limited trial of the card for 500 of the state's 92,000 machines as like "sprinkling salt across the Pacific Ocean."
Mr Stolz's platform is:
a mandatory state-wide cashless gambling card;
a universal independent self-exclusion register to support harm minimisation;
a curfew on gambling machines operating between midnight and 10am;
a special commission of inquiry into the influence of clubs and pubs on the major parties.
Mr Stolz has Stage 4 bone cancer but is ready for the election fight.
I want to give the residents of Kogarah a chance to voice whether they oppose gambling."- Troy Stolz
"I'm going alright at the moment but this has given me an insight into the problems with the hospital system. The waiting lists are a critical situation.
"Everyone has to die sometime but I believe I can do some good while I am able.
"I want to give the residents of Kogarah a chance to voice whether they oppose gambling," Mr Stolz said.
"One in five clubs and pubs have issues of non-compliance in relation to ATM's near gaming rooms," he said.
"I would move ATM's away from gaming rooms and make it difficult for gamblers to do the 'walk of shame' to get more funds to feed the machines. I would rule out enticements for gamblers such as free food."
Mr Stolz was a member of the Liberal Party but left in 2017 after becoming tired of the factional infighting.
"I am more interested in working with the community to get proper outcomes, not digging up 20-year-old dirt files on somebody. That's just schoolyard bullying.
"I think both parties are on the nose. They really are out of touch with the problems of the people on the street.
"I think we will hear from the independents in this election. I'm not owned by a political party. I'm here to help the community's interest, not vested interests.I'll be a voice for the people on the street who don't have a voice."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
