St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Troy ready to sieze Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Stolz supports the introduction of a cashless gaming card and is running as an independent in the seat of Kogarah. Picture: John Veage

Gaming industry whistleblower, Troy Stolz is challenging Chris Minns by running as an independent candidate in the seat of Kogarah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.