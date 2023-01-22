Flavours of the world to tempt at the In Good Taste Festival

The 2023 In Good Taste Festival will be sprinkled with a multicultural flavour, celebrating food from around the globe at Hurstville on Friday, 10 February.
The six-hour food event will see a smorgasbord of 40 food stalls showcasing cuisines from around the world in a multicultural night market on MacMahon Street.
Malaysian, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Lebanese, German, Turkish, and Spanish cuisine are just a sample of flavours on offer.
A temporary exhibition of community stories will be featured throughout the event space. The community stories will reflect cultural connections to food, showcasing the various ethnicities that make up the cultural tapestry of the Georges River local government area.
The event is sponsored by the Multiculturalism NSW Stronger Together Grants Program that aims to support multicultural festival and events across NSW to foster community harmony and celebrate cultural diversity.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "We are expecting 8,000 residents from Georges River and across Sydney to enjoy this vibrant summer-night market.
"We have focused on having stalls to represent cultures and communities in Georges River to pay homage to our cultural diversity.
"It's a great opportunity to try a new cuisine or dish and share connections with culture and food."
Residents who would like to share their stories and photos about the relationship food plays in their family and culture can email their story and contact information to media@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au by Friday, 3 February 2023".
Event: In Good Taste Festival 2023
When: Friday 10 February 2023, 4.00pm - 10.00pm
Where: McMahon Street, Hurstville
For more information visit Council's What's On page: Georges River Council - In Good Taste Festival (nsw.gov.au)
