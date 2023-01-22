St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Flavours of the world to tempt at the In Good Taste Festival

January 22 2023 - 5:00pm
The six-hour food event will see a smorgasbord of 40 food stalls showcasing cuisines from around the world in a multicultural night market on MacMahon Street.

The 2023 In Good Taste Festival will be sprinkled with a multicultural flavour, celebrating food from around the globe at Hurstville on Friday, 10 February.

