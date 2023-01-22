St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Luke O'Shea wins Golden Guitar Award for Heritage Song of the Year and Video Clip of the Year at Tamworth Country Music Festival

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 23 2023 - 10:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla's Luke O'Shea and video director Jay Seeney from Blacklist Productions with the double win at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture supplied; Tamworth Country Music Festival

The good times keep on rolling for Cronulla country music star Luke O'Shea, who has nabbed two wins at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.