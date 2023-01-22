St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Knee-Deep Squares celebrates 45 years of dancing in Sutherland Shire

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated January 23 2023 - 10:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knee-Deep Squares celebrates 45 years of square dancing in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied

See them twirl, see them spin. Knee-Deep Squares will be celebrating 45 years since the first square dance swung into action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.