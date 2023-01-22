See them twirl, see them spin. Knee-Deep Squares will be celebrating 45 years since the first square dance swung into action.
Chris and Linda Froggatt started a square dance club in late 1978 at Sylvania Community Hall. They attracted about 25 people, which was just enough to form three squares (a square is made up of eight people).
"We called the club "Knee-Deep Squares", after the knee-deep, knee-deep sound that frogs make," Mrs Froggett said.
After a second beginner's intake in mid 1979, membership swelled to six squares and the hall became too small to hold such a crowd comfortably.
In late 1979, Knee-Deep Squares moved to its new home at Jannali Community Hall. They danced there until the end of 2001, before a hiatus due to family and work commitments.
Returning refreshed in 2013, Knee-Deep Squares was back happily dancing on Friday nights from 7.30-10.30pm, including a supper break at about 9.30pm before finishing the night off with more dancing.
Club membership consists mainly of adults (couples and singles), but children accompanied by adults are welcome.
"Square dancing is certainly alive and thriving in the Sutherland Shire," Mrs Froggett said.
"Far from the hillbilly craze of the fifties, it has changed with the times. It is now a modern social activity set to great music (country music, classics from the 50s to the 2000s, with a smattering of contemporary modern music)."
Hear songs from the Beatles, Sinatra, Elvis, Meaghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, along with movie themes and musicals.
"The ladies now wear comfortable circular skirts with tulle petticoats and the men wear smart western shirts. Square dancing is excellent physical and mental exercise, and a great social outlet that brings joy as well as well being to all who participate," Mrs Froggett said.
"Chris (the caller with 50 years' experience) gradually introduces new steps each week, and makes it fun and easy to learn, even if you have two left feet."
But they are about more than just dancing.
"Throughout the years we have also supported many charities and community groups including raising funds for drought affected farmers through the Litres for the Land project. We have donated to Care Flight, WaterCare International, Youth Off The Streets, and hospital charities," Mrs Froggett said.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the community in a most constructive, joyous and inspiring way."
Beginner classes starting March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Adults $14, school age children/teen $7 and $35 for a family.
Details: 0421133518.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.