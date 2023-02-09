From a little kitchen experimentation to a business venture, three Sutherland Shire brothers are on a beauty roll.
Inspired by their mother's health journey, Tim, Matthew and Michael Stiegler are the brains and hands behind a natural skincare line.
The Caringbah siblings saw first-hand how devastating the effects of chemotherapy were on their mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 non-hodgkin's lymphoma five years ago.
After dabbling with a variety of ingredients, learning the ropes on YouTube and scouring chat forums, the brothers were onto something.
They launched Cannabella in 2017 - named after the street they grew up in (Carabella).
"We came from artistic background, but when our mum got sick everything changed. We went from being full time musicians to full time skincare," Michael said.
"We started helping other people in the community and turned it into a brand. We just launched in to Japan last year and also Europe.
Having moved to the Gold Coast, but returning "back and forth" to the shire, the boys focus their line on all things natural - think hemp oil and botanical extracts.
The range also includes rosehip oil, avocado oil, jojoba, broccoli seed oil, and Coenzyme Q10 (known as CoQ10 or ubiquinone).
"We began to research the ingredients in mum's over-the-counter skincare products. We were shocked to learn that most of the products she was using contained numerous cancer-causing chemicals. We continued making her homemade skincare products as we watched her skin miraculously improve and heal," Michael said.
"It wasn't a plan to set up a business but it just evolved. We saw a massive difference in her skin, which was dry, itchy and she had mouth ulcers."
Matthew turned his spare bedroom into a lab, experimenting while taking skincare courses to further his knowledge.
"We're on a mission to reconnect people with the healing power of nature," the brothers said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.