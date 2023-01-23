Fourteen residents have been nominated for the Sutherland Shire Council's Citizen of the Year award.
The recipient of the award, plus category winners, will be announced at Australia Day celebrations in Cronulla Park.
Nominees include:
Bob East is a "selfless, caring" member of Gymea Probus Club.
Bronte Hendricks is co-founder of Stellar Experiences a disability support group for young people.
Gaye Cameron has been a volunteer since 1989 including as a local SES commander.
Graham Avery shares culture and researches Dharawal heritage, history, environment, language. He chairs Sutherland Shire Reconciliation Inc.
Helen Mabbutt has been the driving force behind Special Kids with a Disability, formed by parents for the Special Education Unit at Endeavour Sports High School.
Jamie Gavin is a police sergeant at Sutherland, "an incredibly caring person" and a captain at Woronora Bush Fire Brigade.
Joanne Hurst is a Wellbeing and Support Officer for the Department of Education and passionate about student welfare.
Julie McKinnery has volunteered in many roles at the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club and Cronulla Caringbah Junior Rugby League Club.
Kellie Stubbs is a driving force in the Gotcha4Lifes mental fitness program.
Ken Warburton is a staunch advocate and fundraiser for people with disability. He is the founder and director of the Pre WWII-Car Show and a Sylvanvale Member.
Lisa Tilsed has been an inspiration through founding the Wondering Women Group, which helps women with depression and domestic violence issues.
Serder (Sam) Guner has won various world titles in Taewondo and has represented Australia.
Sharon Collon's company provides support and strategies for parents of children with ADHD.
Sophie Brown is a photographer who has been working on a project 'Sutherland Shire Open 4 Business', connecting businesses with the local community.
Young Citizen of the Year nominees are Jade Lucy, Joshua Craig, Justin and Lachlan Hess, Kal Glanznig, Megan Cox and Will Angus
Community Group of the Year nominees include Bate Bay Body Bathers, Engadine/Heathcote Community page, Rotary Club of Caringbah, Shire Animal Rescue, Sutherland Music Club, Thrive By Pathways, Wondering Women and Zonta Club of Botany Bay.
The full list of nominees and their profiles in all categories:
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.