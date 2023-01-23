Music fans can see a host of talented local performers in Symphony by the Beach, which will be held on Friday as Australia Day celebrations in Cronulla Park continue.
There will be performances of popular, operatic and classical pieces.
The program will commence at 3pm with popular children's film Sing 2 (PG).
From 5pm, some of Sutherland Shire's best vocal soloists will perform. They include Max Fernandez, Allee Reynolds, Emily Tomlinson and Jade Steg
At 6pm, Miranda Musical Theatre Company will take to the stage, followed by Engadine Musical Society at 6.30pm and the Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra at 7.05pm.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was pleased to be able to provide an "amazing line-up of events" over three days.
"There really is something for everyone," he said.
The program will begin on Wednesday with a Sunset Cultural Ceremony in Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora from 5pm-8pm.
Thursday events include a concert and fireworks at Cronulla, Pool Parties at Caringbah, Sutherland and Engadine Leisure Centres and Movies Under the Stars at Biddy Giles Park, Kirrawee.
Symphony by the Beach will be held on Friday.
Full details of the three-day program can be found on the council's website.
