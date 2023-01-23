St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Symphony on the Beach to be held on second day of Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla

Updated January 25 2023 - 11:27am, first published January 23 2023 - 5:30pm
Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra will perform on Thursday.

Music fans can see a host of talented local performers in Symphony by the Beach, which will be held on Friday as Australia Day celebrations in Cronulla Park continue.

Local News

