Ready, steady, wiggle!
Popular children entertainers The Wiggles are coming to Sutherland and Hurstville in March this year for their upcoming tour Hello! We're The Wiggles.
They will perform at the Sutherland Pavilion on March 12, with tickets going in sale from 10am, January 25. They will also perform on March 27 at Hurstville Entertainment Centre.
Following the success of their award- winning year in 2022, including the converted ARIA for 'Best Live Act', The Wiggles are set to bring their all singing, all dancing stage show to venues across NSW this March.
Hello! We're The Wiggles will feature hit songs 'Do the Propeller!', 'Hot Potato' and 'Rock-a-Bye Your Bear' plus new favourites including 'We're all Fruit Salad', 'Getting Strong!' with John and feel the sunflower power with 'Hey Tsehay!'
Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, Evie and John will be joined on stage by their Wiggly friends, including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok the Hand Puppet.
Get in fast, they'll go like hot potatoes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
