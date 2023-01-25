A proposed development in the residential-medical precinct near Sutherland Hospital has been refused after a council assessment concluded it would be an overdevelopment of the site.
The project, with an estimated construction cost of $78 million, would have covered 16 home sites at 6-20 Hinkler Avenue and 319-333 Taren Point Road, Caringbah.
The development application (DA) proposed 242 apartments in two five-storey buildings and a third block for medical facilities.
The proposed apartment mix was 82 one-bedroom, 141 two-bedrooms and 19 three-bedrooms.
Fifty per cent of the apartments would have been dedicated as affordable rental housing for essential workers.
Developments in the precinct between Sutherland Hospital and Caringbah shopping strip and train station are allowed bonus building heights and floor space ratios if medical suites are included.
Sydney South Planning Panel in a 4-1 vote to refuse the DA.
The majority of the panel did not accept the applicant's submission for, or the merit of, an extra building height allowance beyond what was already available.
They also found the amenity of the proposal unsatisfactory, particularly in relation to solar access to apartments and the privacy and amenity of the ground floor units below street level, and other reasons in the council's assessment report.
Panel member, Cr Kent Johns, disagreed with the majority decision, saying the matter should be deferred to allow amendments.
Cr Johns also pointed to the council's "positive opinion on affordable housing being provided in Sutherland Shire, and wishes to see greater choice and quantity."
The council report recommended refusal.
"The council's view is that the proposal presents as an overdevelopment of the site as a result of seeking to apply the majority of the two obtainable FSR bonus provisions, with the result being that amenity for the future residents is compromised and the interface between the public and private domains is unsatisfactory".
"The problems largely arise from seeking an additional seventh storey to the six floors envisaged."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
