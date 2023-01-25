St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Knock-back for proposed new Caringbah development with 242 apartments and medical facilities

By Murray Trembath
January 25 2023 - 1:00pm
The project, with an estimated construction cost of $78 million, would have covered 16 home sites. Picture DA

A proposed development in the residential-medical precinct near Sutherland Hospital has been refused after a council assessment concluded it would be an overdevelopment of the site.

