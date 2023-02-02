When Courtney Whittle had her children, she was thrown, like so many, into the unknown.
Sleepless nights were standard, but what was particularly lacking, was support.
Inspired by her experience, she wanted to help other mums in St George feel connected once again.
With her business Finding You, she is launching 'Mother's Group Done Differently' in March, to support women in their motherhood journey.
The idea is to have regular social catch-ups with mums at Oatley Memorial Park, so they can build a sense of belonging, at a cost of $10 per week.
Mrs Whittle, a mother of two boys aged five and three, said her experience was eye-opening.
"I had struggles with post-partum depression," she said. "What I noticed through my recovery was services to women beyond the six-week post-partum period were severely lacking, particularly during COVID-19.
"The only way was to see a GP, be put on a mental health plan, and get some psychological sessions, but if you're not needing any of that there wasn't much else available.
"Some doctors can shrug it off as being a new tired mum or some get misdiagnosed with anxiety."
Mrs Whittle said she was trying to fill the gap with more face-to-face support groups.
"Mums are feeling more confident now and they would like to step back out. People are vaccinated, we want to connect. Particularly in that first year of motherhood you really need community and need an excuse to get out of the house," she said.
Earlier this week the Leader reported that parent groups run by the Child, Youth and Family Services within the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District would continue to remain online only until mid-2023, after ceasing in-person sessions for the past three years because of the pandemic.
Mrs Whittle was disappointed at the decision. "The mother's group that the health department offers is focused on bub's development, and that's super important, but what about the mother? When a baby is born, so is a mother," she said.
"We have a long way to go in post-partum care for the mother. I know how valuable a friendship from my first mother's group was. I met my friend Kylie at my first mother's group and our kids have become best friends.
"I struggled the second time around because I didn't have the opportunity to join one. Through the pandemic, we copped it the most. Our support systems were taken away, when so many other services were back up and running."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.