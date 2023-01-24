St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will host first show on Saturday

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Waru performers Elma Kris (story-teller) and Aba Bero (in turtle costume) with mayor Carmelo Pesce outside The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, which opens on Saturday. Picture by Chris Lane

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre will open its doors on Saturday after a $41 million renovation, and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce believes the result will be well received by ratepayers.

