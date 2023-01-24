The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre will open its doors on Saturday after a $41 million renovation, and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce believes the result will be well received by ratepayers.
"I think it's amazing - better than I expected," he said while showing the Leader over the revamped Sutherland Entertainment Centre on Monday.
Workers are busy applying finishing touches inside and out before the temporary fencing around the site is removed on Friday.
Organisers have scheduled a soft opening, with Bangarra Dance Theatre performing it's first children's work, Waru - journey of a small turtle on both Saturday and Sunday. Show times are at 11am and 1.30pm.
Promoters say ticket sales are strong, but, early this week, there was still availability.
Waru, which was part of the 2023 Sydney Festival, is the story through dance and narration of a green turtle who navigates her way back to the beach where she was born.
There will be further shows in February before official reopening of the centre on Saturday March 4.
The 45-year-old building has been recycled into an extremely welcoming and comfortable theatre with tiered seating for 683 and modern hospitality areas, including an inside-outside bar on a large, upper level north-facing balcony looking out over a canopy of trees and grassy Peace Park.
Old and new elements are cleverly blended, with the latter including a seven-storey high fly tower, which is already helping to attract top shows to the shire.
Other features include two public lifts and a goods lift, new sound system described as "incredible" by some who have heard it, a new air conditioning system with 100 per cent fresh air in and out and energy efficient power and water.
The theatre has a parents room for use by patrons with young children or those with a disability.
There is also a large upstairs flexible area called the Encore Room, which will be used for practice by performers and as a dance studio and potentially a dance school venue during the week.
The new tiered seats are in stark contrast to the old one level seating downstairs. Upstairs, the steepness of the seating has been reduced.
Council officials said the project had come in under the $41 million budget.
By moving when it did before the COVID outbreak and awarding a fixed contract, the council had saved a great deal of money, a senior official said.
"It would cost 15-20 per cent more if tendered now as a result of the increase in labour and materials costs and supply issues," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
