With the new school year approaching, Officeworks has launched its 2023 Back to School Appeal, marking 10 years of partnership with The Smith Family to support students who need it most through the charity's Learning for Life education support program.
Since Officeworks and The Smith Family first joined forces in 2013, Officeworks' customers and team members have contributed more than $6.5 million through the Back to School Appeal, enabling almost 10,000 students across Australia to be supported through the Learning for Life scholarship program for an entire year.
Customers can support the appeal in-store or online throughout January with all funds raised going to help families in need afford the cost of their child's essential school supplies, as well as providing personal support and extra educational programs to help them stay motivated and connected to their learning.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
